Not Over Till It's Over: Trump Gaining Traction With Legal Vote Challenge?

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RonPaulLibertyReport
President Trump's efforts to ensure a fair election process have been demonized by virtually every mainstream media outlet. Even Republicans have by and large abandoned him. But are the legal challenges in places like Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania starting to gain traction? Also today, globalist Klaus Schwab tells us we can never have normal again. And...what will Biden's foreign policy look like?