New York SUES Trump ... over THIS
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Glenn Beck


 Sep 22, 2022 After years of investigations, including by intelligence agencies across the world, New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing former President Trump ... for allegedly misleading banks. If that's all they could accuse "the most investigated person in the world" of, Glenn says, then that's not half bad. Glenn reviews this latest attempt to take down Trump and wonders if this insanity will ever end.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQipv1Yq_Bw

Keywords
trumpcurrent eventspoliticslawsuitnew yorkglenn beck

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
