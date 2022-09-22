New York SUES Trump ... over THIS

Glenn Beck





Sep 22, 2022 After years of investigations, including by intelligence agencies across the world, New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing former President Trump ... for allegedly misleading banks. If that's all they could accuse "the most investigated person in the world" of, Glenn says, then that's not half bad. Glenn reviews this latest attempt to take down Trump and wonders if this insanity will ever end.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQipv1Yq_Bw