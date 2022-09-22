New York SUES Trump ... over THIS

Glenn Beck
Sep 22, 2022 After years of investigations, including by intelligence agencies across the world, New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing former President Trump ... for allegedly misleading banks. If that's all they could accuse "the most investigated person in the world" of, Glenn says, then that's not half bad. Glenn reviews this latest attempt to take down Trump and wonders if this insanity will ever end.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQipv1Yq_Bw
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.