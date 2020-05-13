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Best & Taylor Intel (5/13/2020) — Trump vs. Obama? — Antichrist Ancestries?
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50 views • May 14, 2020
Revelations, China Wars, Babylon Lockdown, Invasion, UN, WHO, CDC, GATES
Will Israel form their government tomorrow or is there further delay? Obama speaks to the world on the 16th on all major networks. Can Trump prevail in this massive communist coup attempt? Insane lockdowns continue as communist governors heap sorrow and upon sorrow and appear to enjoy every minute of it while saying how sorry they are – this fraud MUST STOP, or America will be gone forever if not already. Meteor showers should begin soon as we enter Halley’s Comet tail – more to come. Meanwhile all eyes are glued to the tube about CV-19, as America prepares for major war upon its own soil. Who is the enemy? Who is the REAL TARGET? Heads up, as Trump said some interesting things were coming down the road in the next few weeks. One of my blogs went totally viral with over 340,000+ views. Have no idea why!! —Stewart Best
-------------------------
You are in a PRISON and you most likely don’t even know it. The entire COSMOS is under a total LOCKDOWN, and Earth is under an evil OVERLORD. There is only ONE way out, and only ONE ISSUE to be solved. Do you know what it is? Click on the link below to find out how much trouble you are REALLY IN:
http://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/frequency-series/
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
The time is so short to escape this MATRIX prison world (SEE BELOW) !!
----------------------
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
More About the Book "Finding Home - Love Is ALL There Is:"
https://beforeitsnews.com/christian-news/2019/08/hot-off-the-press-finding-home-love-is-all-there-is-2581075.html
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
----------------------
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: Go to link below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
----------------------
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735
Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.TheLightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
Will Israel form their government tomorrow or is there further delay? Obama speaks to the world on the 16th on all major networks. Can Trump prevail in this massive communist coup attempt? Insane lockdowns continue as communist governors heap sorrow and upon sorrow and appear to enjoy every minute of it while saying how sorry they are – this fraud MUST STOP, or America will be gone forever if not already. Meteor showers should begin soon as we enter Halley’s Comet tail – more to come. Meanwhile all eyes are glued to the tube about CV-19, as America prepares for major war upon its own soil. Who is the enemy? Who is the REAL TARGET? Heads up, as Trump said some interesting things were coming down the road in the next few weeks. One of my blogs went totally viral with over 340,000+ views. Have no idea why!! —Stewart Best
-------------------------
You are in a PRISON and you most likely don’t even know it. The entire COSMOS is under a total LOCKDOWN, and Earth is under an evil OVERLORD. There is only ONE way out, and only ONE ISSUE to be solved. Do you know what it is? Click on the link below to find out how much trouble you are REALLY IN:
http://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/frequency-series/
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
The time is so short to escape this MATRIX prison world (SEE BELOW) !!
----------------------
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
More About the Book "Finding Home - Love Is ALL There Is:"
https://beforeitsnews.com/christian-news/2019/08/hot-off-the-press-finding-home-love-is-all-there-is-2581075.html
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
----------------------
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: Go to link below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
----------------------
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735
Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.TheLightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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