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Swear On The Bible They Lied To Us About The Moon
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54 views • March 04, 2020
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Sep 27, 2015 with 12.5K views.
he moon is not what you've been told she is. They never landed on her nor can she be landed on. She's a light and separate from the sun with her illumination. NASA has been lying to us for years. What if everything you've been taught about this world and space is a lie? If you take the Bible literally then you have to search the scriptures of what the Sun Moon and Stars really are. Also, where did the spinning ball flying through space come from? Not from the Bible. It's Satan's lie. Question it? Good. Now seek the truth.
See in this video just a few shocking truths about the moon and if any of the Apollo Astronauts will swear on the Bible that they walked on HER.
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
he moon is not what you've been told she is. They never landed on her nor can she be landed on. She's a light and separate from the sun with her illumination. NASA has been lying to us for years. What if everything you've been taught about this world and space is a lie? If you take the Bible literally then you have to search the scriptures of what the Sun Moon and Stars really are. Also, where did the spinning ball flying through space come from? Not from the Bible. It's Satan's lie. Question it? Good. Now seek the truth.
See in this video just a few shocking truths about the moon and if any of the Apollo Astronauts will swear on the Bible that they walked on HER.
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
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