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New Film Blows Up January 6 "Insurrection" Narrative
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136 views • February 01, 2022
The new film "Capitol Punishment" completely destroys the lies by Democrats and their media allies about the mostly peaceful protest on January 6 against election fraud using video footage and testimony, putting the phony narrative to rest once and for all. In this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman for Conversations That Matter, Capitol Punishment director Chris Burgard talks about the film and what really happened that day.
To watch Capitol Punishment, go to https://capitolpunishmentthemovie.com/
To watch Capitol Punishment, go to https://capitolpunishmentthemovie.com/
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