[ Video ]

Pfizer Admits Vaccine Formula Changed AFTER Trials; FDA Colluded To Skip Tests





‘It was determined that the clinical studies were not required’





Under the Emergency Use Authorisation, recipients of the vaccine must be provided with a fact sheet which includes ‘an option to refuse vaccination’





WATCH HERE (https://rumble.com/v1el1pp-pfizer-confesses-c19-vaccine-formula-changed-after-trials.-fda-colluded-to-.html)

@childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk





1.) Children have a 99.997% chance of a complete recovery.

2.) Shots are still experimental.

3.) They don't stop infection or transmission.

4.) The New York State Department of Health determined that after two doses, the effectiveness was 12%.

5.) The booster trials never looked at efficacy.

6.) The CDC has already acknowledged that kids who have gotten the shot are more likely to get infected with COVID than kids who have never gotten the shot.

7.) Kids who get the shot are more prone to pericarditis, myocarditis, and hepatitis.

8.) Pfizer's data shows that you have a 107 times greater chance of death from the shot than you do from getting infected.





Dr. Peterson Pierre: "It's time to say no. The future of the next generation rests with us."





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