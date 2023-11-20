Exposing 'Censorship Industrial Complex' That Threatens All Liberties

The "censorship industrial complex" built and operated by the Deep State and its allies threatens not just freedom of speech, the free press, and free expression, but all liberties, explained The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Just this month, Congress exposed new elements of this sprawling machine to silence dissent on everything from Covid and public health to elections and fraud. But even some of the supposed efforts to resist this Orwellian machine are falling into the trap of appealing to the United Nations, which is one of the primary players in building the censorship apparatus. Under the guise of stopping "disinformation" and "misinformation," all free speech is under threat.





