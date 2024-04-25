We are Being Primed for a EVIL event

Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

Something is coming like another Plandemic

We cover the 911 System down, TikTok ban (why), White and Black horse loose in London (what does this symbolize), Canada military exercise to go door to door for wellness test (creepy), Covid 19 Australia health snitch force force, and FBI terrorist warning. Is another plandemic going to happen to bring on the WHO treaty that will destroy your rights?

TikTok Ban (deep state can’t control False Flag Cover-ups nor Control the Narrative): A bill that could ban TikTok in the U.S. has been passed by the House and is expected to be approved by the Senate. President Joe Biden has signed the bill into law. The bill gives TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, two options: sell it to an approved buyer or face a ban. TikTok now has 270 days to cut its ties with ByteDance or face a ban. However, the actual ban could take several years to go into effect due to potential legal challenges.

FBI Warning of a Terrorist Attack: FBI Director Christopher Wray has warned of a heightened possibility of a coordinated terror attack in the U.S., similar to a recent attack in Russia. The U.S. intelligence bulletin warns that ISIS operatives worldwide and so-called “lone wolves” might respond to recent statements from the terrorist group touting the attack in Russia and encouraging more attacks on public venues

Primed for Civil War

Hilary Clinton: "Trump was, like, you know, just gaga over Putin because Putin does what Trump would like to do: Kill his opposition, imprison his opposition, drive journalists and others into exile, rule without any check or balance," Clinton told Elias, who had served as general counsel on her failed 2016 presidential campaign, according to Fox News. Show a strange all seeing eye warning video on Fox.

Odd commercial of girls trying to get an abortion and pulled over by cops to take a pregnancy test.