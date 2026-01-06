J H HENDRICKS, Sworn In For The State, 169th To Testify

J. H. HENDRICKS, sworn for the State in rebuttal.

I am a motorman for the Georgia Railway & Electric Company. On April 26th I was running a street car on the Marietta line to the Stock Yards on Decatur Street. I couldn't say what time we got to town on April 26th, about noon. I have no cause to remember that day. The English Avenue car, with Matthews and Hollis has gotten to town prior to April 26th, ahead of time. I couldn't say how much ahead of time. I have seen them come in two or three minutes ahead of time; that day they came about 12:06. Hollis would usually leave Broad and Marietta Streets on my car. I couldn't swear positively what time I got to Broad and Marietta Streets on April 26th. I couldn't swear what time Hollis and Matthews got there that day. I don't know anything about that. Often they get there ahead of time. Sometimes they are punished for it.