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Alasdair Macleod: Hyperinflation, Death of the Dollar, Gold, & China
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68 views • October 19, 2020
Alasdair Macleod explains why he thinks the U.S. dollar and other fiat currencies have already entered into the stage of hyperinflation and that central banks have reached the end of the road. He doesn't believe Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) will gain traction and thinks the dollar is toast. He gives his take on the geopolitical US-China dynamic, including potential for military conflict, and tells why gold is a great hedge in this situation.
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Show Notes
Hyperinflation is here https://www.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/hyperinflation-is-here
The emerging evidence of hyperinflation https://www.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/the-emerging-evidence-of-hyperinflation
China is killing the dollar https://www.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/china-is-killing-the-dollar
Doubling down on failed policies with central bank digital currencies https://www.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/doubling-down-on-failed-policies-with-central-bank-digital-currencies
Plans for a global Dystopia https://www.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/plans-for-a-global-dystopia
Websites
GoldMoney Insights https://www.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/MacleodFinance
About Alasdair Macleod
Alasdair Macleod started his career as a stockbroker in 1970 on the London Stock Exchange. In those days, trainees learned everything: from making the tea, to corporate finance, to evaluating and dealing in equities and bonds. They learned rapidly through experience about things as diverse as mining shares and general economics. It was excellent training, and within nine years he had risen to become senior partner of his firm.
Subsequently, he held positions at director level in investment management, and worked as a mutual fund manager. Mr. Macleod also worked at a bank in Guernsey as an executive director.
For most of his 40 years in the finance industry, he has been de-mystifying macro-economic events for his investing clients. The accumulation of this experience has convinced him that unsound monetary policies are the most destructive weapon governments use against the common man. Accordingly, his mission is to educate and inform the public in layman’s terms what governments do with money and how to protect themselves from the consequences.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
Hyperinflation is here https://www.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/hyperinflation-is-here
The emerging evidence of hyperinflation https://www.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/the-emerging-evidence-of-hyperinflation
China is killing the dollar https://www.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/china-is-killing-the-dollar
Doubling down on failed policies with central bank digital currencies https://www.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/doubling-down-on-failed-policies-with-central-bank-digital-currencies
Plans for a global Dystopia https://www.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/plans-for-a-global-dystopia
Websites
GoldMoney Insights https://www.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/MacleodFinance
About Alasdair Macleod
Alasdair Macleod started his career as a stockbroker in 1970 on the London Stock Exchange. In those days, trainees learned everything: from making the tea, to corporate finance, to evaluating and dealing in equities and bonds. They learned rapidly through experience about things as diverse as mining shares and general economics. It was excellent training, and within nine years he had risen to become senior partner of his firm.
Subsequently, he held positions at director level in investment management, and worked as a mutual fund manager. Mr. Macleod also worked at a bank in Guernsey as an executive director.
For most of his 40 years in the finance industry, he has been de-mystifying macro-economic events for his investing clients. The accumulation of this experience has convinced him that unsound monetary policies are the most destructive weapon governments use against the common man. Accordingly, his mission is to educate and inform the public in layman’s terms what governments do with money and how to protect themselves from the consequences.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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