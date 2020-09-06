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LEGO Super Mario 71366 Boomer Bill Barrage - Expansion Set - speed build
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4 views • September 06, 2020
This playset includes a spinning platform, a spinner with two ‘flying’ Boomer Bill figures, plus a Shy Guy and a Super Mushroom for a fun play. A Nice addition to a LEGO Super Mario base set
We sell LEGO parts
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
Jenny's Theme by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/
We sell LEGO parts
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
Jenny's Theme by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/
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