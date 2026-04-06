HE DIED YOUR DEATH ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-APRIL 5 2026

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The Death of Christ Jesus to Pay for Our Sins Was Absolutely Necessary, Nothing Less Could Be Adequate. As a Matter of Fact, Christ Jesus Assumed the Penalty for All the Sins of Everybody, of Everywhere and of All Time, And His Resurrection Cinched It. To Receive This Gift from Almighty Holy God, You Must Heed the Urging of the Holy Spirit and Receive the Lord Jesus as Your Own Personal Savior.