BRIAN KARALUS EXPLAINS THE TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE ⚖️❌ THAT WAS THE SHILOH HENDRIX CASE

To get a conviction, the judge allowed the father of the 9 year-old to lie about his family being the beneficiary of a GoFundMe page.





When Shiloh Hendrix's lawyer wanted to show the still live page, the judge threatened him with contempt of court.





Source: https://x.com/NatCon2022/status/2080697333604290744





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/axhecm [thanks to https://www.kttc.com/2026/07/20/trial-updates-shiloh-hendrix-trial-disorderly-conduct-racial-slur-incident/ 🖲]





Demand an investigation





The Rochester Branch of the NAACP raised $341,549 for Shire Jimale.





Jimale testified under oath that he had no knowledge of the fundraiser and never got any money.





Either Jimale committed felony perjury, or the NAACP committed felony fraud.





https://x.com/NatCon2022/status/2081051583802925062