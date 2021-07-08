COVID-19 Was Human to Human From Get-Go

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6/29/2021 Dr. Quay and Dr. Muller: A natural zoonosis takes a year to 18 months to learn how to infect humans, but the Covid-19 was human to human transmissible from the get-go, which simply indicates a gain of function. China initially said the virus came from animals. But scientists found 0 out of 80,000 animals. The humanized mice in the Wuhan Institute of virology was never examined. Covid-19 could only be in the lab, not from nature.