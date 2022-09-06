The political show and a hot-cold winter and Lockstep move, Prophecy

Prophetic Word/ Poetry given on 2022-08-30 around 9:45pm





Scriptures:

Matthew 8:12, 37-50, Luke 13:24-30

Revelation 19:20, 20:10-15

John 8:44

Matthew 24:29, Mark 13:25





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/word-poetry-2022-08-30-political-show-and-winter-lockstep/





If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski