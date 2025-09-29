“Whether someone likes it or not, this is our war.”

— Polish PM Donald Tusk

He stated the conflict in Ukraine a fight not just out of “solidarity,” but as a fundamental interest of Poland, Europe, the United States, and the entire world.

Adding, from Brian Berletic, 'New Atlas':

US oversees ATACMS and GMLRS strikes into Russia...

US President Trump never intended to stop the war in Ukraine - it is a US proxy war the US could stop any time it wants, it doesn't want to.

It has been and is now escalating HIMARS strikes inside Russia - attacks only possible with DIRECT US involvement.

Before even winning the 2024 US election Trump and Vance made it clear to anyone carefully listening the goal was to dump the cost/consequences on Europe and hopefully freeze the conflict while the US provokes similar conflict with China in Asia.

And that is what's happening.

Russia never agreed to a ceasefire because it knew all along the Trump admin wasn't going to actually end the war and instead continue it on the same trajectory the previous Biden administration was on.

There isn't a pause in weapons or fighting, just growing shortages of what the US can afford to send. What it is sending it is still using to kill Russians and degrade Russian industry and infrastructure in Russia to whatever degree possible.

The war will end on the battlefield in Ukraine and only if Russia makes it end - not through negotiations the US never seriously considered to begin with.

Same goes with China's rise - it will only happen if China makes it happen despite US attempts to stop it.

There will be no "accommodation" or "retreat" by the US unless it is forced to.

and don't forget - every single long-range drone strike "Ukraine" carries out in Russia is ALSO done using extensive US intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, capabilities only the US has.

The concerted campaign to strike Russian oil refineries in particular with these drones dovetails directly with stated US policy of targeting Russian oil revenue as stated by US Secretary of "War" Pete Hegseth as early as February this year.

This was always the plan - whether people want to admit it or not.

Read the whole plan here: https://www.war.gov/News/Speeches/Speech/Article/4064113/opening-remarks-by-secretary-of-defense-pete-hegseth-at-ukraine-defense-contact/

Adding: Donald Trump is imposing 100% tariffs on... all movies made outside the USA.