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Spanish News Report on the Bodies of Several Russian Soldiers were found with Obvious Signs of having been Executed. - English Text - 052222
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110 views • May 22, 2022
Spanish news report on the bodies of several Russian soldiers been found with obvious signs of having been executed. They are reporting from Malaya Rogan, about 18 km east of the center of Kharkiv.
Is the same location where the video of the kneecappings to the Russian POW was filmed weeks ago identified as a farm in the village of Malaya Rogan, about 18 km east of the center of Kharkiv. This was originally established by an open data researcher and later verified by other actors, including Human Rights Watch."
Is the same location where the video of the kneecappings to the Russian POW was filmed weeks ago identified as a farm in the village of Malaya Rogan, about 18 km east of the center of Kharkiv. This was originally established by an open data researcher and later verified by other actors, including Human Rights Watch."
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