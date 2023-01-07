Most Christians Are Not READY for What's Coming VERY SOON - John MacArthur

This video had 28,219 views on November 14, 2022 which begins with what happened on Mount Sinai when ten new commandments were brought to the public which relates to climate change. Members of various religions claim they believe in God, some in Jesus Christ, some in Allah and Pope Francis shares that people believe differently. People believe in different ways is okay with Pope Francis. He performs rituals with them. There is only one certainty we have for all. Mirrored
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.