Most Christians Are Not READY for What's Coming VERY SOON - John MacArthur

This video had 28,219 views on November 14, 2022 which begins with what happened on Mount Sinai when ten new commandments were brought to the public which relates to climate change. Members of various religions claim they believe in God, some in Jesus Christ, some in Allah and Pope Francis shares that people believe differently. People believe in different ways is okay with Pope Francis. He performs rituals with them. There is only one certainty we have for all. Mirrored



