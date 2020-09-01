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RUSSIAN DEFECTION OVER COUNTRY’S RUSHED COVID VACCINE
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193 views • September 01, 2020
RUSSIAN DEFECTION OVER COUNTRY’S RUSHED COVID VACCINE
While making headlines as the first country to register a Covid-19 vaccine, several top Russian health leaders are voicing strong opposition to the shot’s rollout. From the internal defections, it appears the science, ethics and legitimacy of the vaccine are being put into question.
#Russia #CovidVaccine #Sputnik #RussianDefection
While making headlines as the first country to register a Covid-19 vaccine, several top Russian health leaders are voicing strong opposition to the shot’s rollout. From the internal defections, it appears the science, ethics and legitimacy of the vaccine are being put into question.
#Russia #CovidVaccine #Sputnik #RussianDefection
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