Too Cynical for “War”? “Anton LaVey”, Jews vs. Jesuits, CIA Feminism, Presidents of Ukraine, Johnson’s Treason

SR 2024-10-28 The Gift Of Truth

Topic list:

* Johnny is too cynical for “WW2TV”.

* The debacle that was the “invasion of Sicily” revisited.

* The twisted ways “militaries” make the slaughter of war possible.

* From General Flynn’s brother General Flynn to Herman Goering.

* Who was Howie Levey better known as and who did he drive away by playing his role?

* The godfather of amphibious assault and how futile they were.

* The PAID gate-keepers or “war”: “U.S. sailors didn’t want their ships armored”.

* A fan wants Johnny to debate “Stew Peters” on the JOOS.

* Why would the CIA pay a radical Leftist Jew female to be a radical feminist?

* Jesuit “John Ford” was there to spin the debacle of “Midway”. How did they know?

* Jesuit Theater: Michael Keaton to Robert DeNiro to Rob Schneider.

* The Jews and Jesuits of “Hollywood”.

* What was the name of Herman Goering’s PET LION?

* Ukrainian Presidents: from private zoos to cross-dressing comedian Jews.

* The U.S. government and military worship Greek myth: why?

* When Lyndon Johnson puts his name and face to high treason and the collared Jesuit behind him.

