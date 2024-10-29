Too Cynical for “War”? “Anton LaVey”, Jews vs. Jesuits, CIA Feminism, Presidents of Ukraine, Johnson’s Treason

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2024-10-28 The Gift Of Truth
Topic list:
* Johnny is too cynical for “WW2TV”.
* The debacle that was the “invasion of Sicily” revisited.
* The twisted ways “militaries” make the slaughter of war possible.
* From General Flynn’s brother General Flynn to Herman Goering.
* Who was Howie Levey better known as and who did he drive away by playing his role?
* The godfather of amphibious assault and how futile they were.
* The PAID gate-keepers or “war”: “U.S. sailors didn’t want their ships armored”.
* A fan wants Johnny to debate “Stew Peters” on the JOOS.
* Why would the CIA pay a radical Leftist Jew female to be a radical feminist?
* Jesuit “John Ford” was there to spin the debacle of “Midway”. How did they know?
* Jesuit Theater: Michael Keaton to Robert DeNiro to Rob Schneider.
* The Jews and Jesuits of “Hollywood”.
* What was the name of Herman Goering’s PET LION?
* Ukrainian Presidents: from private zoos to cross-dressing comedian Jews.
* The U.S. government and military worship Greek myth: why?
* When Lyndon Johnson puts his name and face to high treason and the collared Jesuit behind him.
