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Health & Nutrition : Risks & Benefits of Tea
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16 views • September 28, 2019
Tea contains many benefits and a few risks, the benefits being its high-antioxidant levels and the risks including teeth staining and caffeine levels. Weigh the risks and benefits of drinking various types of tea with information from a registered and licensed dietitian in this free video on healthy eating.
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