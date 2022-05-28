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A Closer Look at Occult Number 19: Was the Uvalde Elementary School Shooting Planned Back in May 2018?
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79 views • May 28, 2022
As we continue to look into the Uvalde School Shooting and the triggernan Salvador Ramos. we are clearly not receiving too much (if all all any) information as to what his motive was behind the mass shooting in that 600 student elementary schhol. One story that has arisen since the shooting is a local newscast from May 2018 that reported on two teenagers aged 13 and 14 years old who were arrested for planning a copycat Columbine style attack on a Uvalde middle school. Was one of those arrested teens actually a 14 year old Salvador Ramos? If so, was he taken serious then and was he being monitored at all for his future strange behaviour leading up to the recent school shooting? Also, I look at the history of the number 19 being used in media stories. Question: Did you notice that they used the number 19 again in a story about 19 police officers being in the school during the shooting, but stood down for over 45 minutes as Ramos slaughtered the 19 (again) students in four different classrooms? They love the 19 and reverse 91. I'll show you.
Related links and videos:
"The Uvalde School Shooting: Many Questions With No Motive - Was it a Psyop, False Flag, Hoax or All of the Above?"
https://rumble.com/v166w8f-uvalde-shooting-more-questions-then-motive-was-it-a-psyop-false-flag-hoax-o.html
Jim Stone Freelance Journalist
http://www.jimstoneindia.com/.zt7.html
https://rumble.com/c/BannonsWarRoom
Two teens arrested in 'mass casualty' plot in 2018 targeting a Uvalde middle school
https://www.kens5.com/article/news/crime/two-teens-arrested-in-mass-casualty-plot-in-2018-targeting-a-uvalde-middle-school/273-548565605
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Related links and videos:
"The Uvalde School Shooting: Many Questions With No Motive - Was it a Psyop, False Flag, Hoax or All of the Above?"
https://rumble.com/v166w8f-uvalde-shooting-more-questions-then-motive-was-it-a-psyop-false-flag-hoax-o.html
Jim Stone Freelance Journalist
http://www.jimstoneindia.com/.zt7.html
https://rumble.com/c/BannonsWarRoom
Two teens arrested in 'mass casualty' plot in 2018 targeting a Uvalde middle school
https://www.kens5.com/article/news/crime/two-teens-arrested-in-mass-casualty-plot-in-2018-targeting-a-uvalde-middle-school/273-548565605
Please follow me on Social Media
Paypal Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GlobalAgenda
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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