Presenting the Case for Silver as a Critical Mineral | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

Executives from Canadian and international silver mining producers operating in the country have appealed to government to recognize silver as a critical mineral.

In a letter addressed to Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, the executives outlined their reasoning behind their push for silver to be included on the list.

David Morgan and Keith Neumeyer have a conversation about the letter.

You can view the letter here...https://www.themorganreport.com/pdf/CriticalSilverOpenLetterJanuary2024.pdf

Watch this video on Presenting the Case for Silver as a Critical Mineral, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Presenting the Case for Silver as a Critical Mineral.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join