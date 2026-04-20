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Teach Me, Lord, to Wait | Sarah Chrisfiddle | Lyrics
Wayfaring Gal
Wayfaring Gal
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This is a woman with a beautiful, sweet, angelic voice singing a song which is cry to the Lord and appears to be inspired by the Prophet Isaiah in Chapter 40, verse 31.


It inspired me to make this lyric video from it as I was led by the Lord. It is simply sung with the guitar strumming along. It is very soothing; great for meditating upon our Saviour and all He has done, especially for the weary soul in need of patience.


I pray everyone who listens will enjoy it as much as I did while being blessed to make it.


WayfaringGal.com

https://wayfaringgal.com


Lyrics


They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength

They shall mount up with wings as eagles

They shall run and not grow weary

They shall walk and not faint

Teach me Lord, teach me Lord to wait


Teach me Lord to wait down on my knees

Till in Your own good time You answer my pleas

Teach me not to rely on what others do

But to wait in prayer for an answer from You


They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength

They shall mount up with wings as eagles

They shall run and not grow weary

They shall walk and not faint

Teach me Lord, teach me Lord to wait


Teach me Lord to wait while hearts are aflame

Let me humble my pride and call on Your name

Keep my faith renewed, my eyes on You

Let me be on this earth what You want me to be


They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength

They shall mount up with wings as eagles

They shall run and not be weary

They shall walk and not faint

Teach me Lord, teach me Lord to wait


There's a time and a season for all things

You have promised in Your word to answer my pleas

I'm crying to You Lord, to grant sweet relief

Oh, Lord please remove all my unbelief


They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength

They shall mount up with wings as eagles

They shall run and not grow weary

They shall walk and not faint

Teach me Lord, teach me Lord to wait

Teach me Lord, teach me Lord to wait


__________


Teach me thy way, O LORD, and lead me in a plain path, because of mine enemies. (Ps 27:11)

__________


If you enjoyed this video here's a link to my Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL6of41LFb55EpHAczqgDy4ozGu6RBWbAF

Keywords
biblegodjesussalvationinspirationalfaithbeliefhymnsupliftingencouragingnarrowwaywayfaringgalgospelmusicstraitgate
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy