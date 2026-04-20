Teach Me, Lord, to Wait | Sarah Chrisfiddle | Lyrics

This is a woman with a beautiful, sweet, angelic voice singing a song which is cry to the Lord and appears to be inspired by the Prophet Isaiah in Chapter 40, verse 31.





It inspired me to make this lyric video from it as I was led by the Lord. It is simply sung with the guitar strumming along. It is very soothing; great for meditating upon our Saviour and all He has done, especially for the weary soul in need of patience.





I pray everyone who listens will enjoy it as much as I did while being blessed to make it.





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https://wayfaringgal.com





Lyrics





They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength

They shall mount up with wings as eagles

They shall run and not grow weary

They shall walk and not faint

Teach me Lord, teach me Lord to wait





Teach me Lord to wait down on my knees

Till in Your own good time You answer my pleas

Teach me not to rely on what others do

But to wait in prayer for an answer from You





They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength

They shall mount up with wings as eagles

They shall run and not grow weary

They shall walk and not faint

Teach me Lord, teach me Lord to wait





Teach me Lord to wait while hearts are aflame

Let me humble my pride and call on Your name

Keep my faith renewed, my eyes on You

Let me be on this earth what You want me to be





They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength

They shall mount up with wings as eagles

They shall run and not be weary

They shall walk and not faint

Teach me Lord, teach me Lord to wait





There's a time and a season for all things

You have promised in Your word to answer my pleas

I'm crying to You Lord, to grant sweet relief

Oh, Lord please remove all my unbelief





They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength

They shall mount up with wings as eagles

They shall run and not grow weary

They shall walk and not faint

Teach me Lord, teach me Lord to wait

Teach me Lord, teach me Lord to wait





__________





Teach me thy way, O LORD, and lead me in a plain path, because of mine enemies. (Ps 27:11)

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If you enjoyed this video here's a link to my Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL6of41LFb55EpHAczqgDy4ozGu6RBWbAF