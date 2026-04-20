Teach Me, Lord, to Wait | Sarah Chrisfiddle | Lyrics

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This is a woman with a beautiful, sweet, angelic voice singing a song which is cry to the Lord and appears to be inspired by the Prophet Isaiah in Chapter 40, verse 31.
It inspired me to make this lyric video from it as I was led by the Lord. It is simply sung with the guitar strumming along. It is very soothing; great for meditating upon our Saviour and all He has done, especially for the weary soul in need of patience.
I pray everyone who listens will enjoy it as much as I did while being blessed to make it.
WayfaringGal.com
Lyrics
They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength
They shall mount up with wings as eagles
They shall run and not grow weary
They shall walk and not faint
Teach me Lord, teach me Lord to wait
Teach me Lord to wait down on my knees
Till in Your own good time You answer my pleas
Teach me not to rely on what others do
But to wait in prayer for an answer from You
They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength
They shall mount up with wings as eagles
They shall run and not grow weary
They shall walk and not faint
Teach me Lord, teach me Lord to wait
Teach me Lord to wait while hearts are aflame
Let me humble my pride and call on Your name
Keep my faith renewed, my eyes on You
Let me be on this earth what You want me to be
They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength
They shall mount up with wings as eagles
They shall run and not be weary
They shall walk and not faint
Teach me Lord, teach me Lord to wait
There's a time and a season for all things
You have promised in Your word to answer my pleas
I'm crying to You Lord, to grant sweet relief
Oh, Lord please remove all my unbelief
They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength
They shall mount up with wings as eagles
They shall run and not grow weary
They shall walk and not faint
Teach me Lord, teach me Lord to wait
Teach me Lord, teach me Lord to wait
__________
Teach me thy way, O LORD, and lead me in a plain path, because of mine enemies. (Ps 27:11)
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If you enjoyed this video here's a link to my Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL6of41LFb55EpHAczqgDy4ozGu6RBWbAF