From Fed Collapse to Guaranteed Income – A Roadmap Through the Transition

John Michael Chambers is joined by returning guest Jon Dowling and retirement specialist Brandon Clarke for a comprehensive look at both the macro forces reshaping the global economy and the micro strategies individuals must employ to survive—and thrive—through the transition.





Jon Dowling delivers a masterclass on the current state of play: the slow-walked Clarity Act, the quiet nationalization of global resources, the coming revaluation of gold and silver, and the parallel systems President Trump is engineering to phase out the Federal Reserve note without collapsing the nation. He also addresses Bitcoin’s trajectory, the bond market’s coming implosion, and the geopolitical chess match playing out in Iraq and Iran.





In the second half, Brandon Clarke introduces viewers to the guaranteed income pillar of the GOOSE model. He breaks down the differences between fixed, indexed, and variable annuities, explains how to upgrade outdated contracts, and outlines why rolling 401(k)s and IRAs into properly structured annuities can provide the lifetime income security that Social Security and pensions no longer offer.





This is not theory. It is a boots-on-the-ground briefing for patriots who understand that the old system is dying—and that preparation is the only antidote to fear.





