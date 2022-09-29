DPR Civilians On Why They Wanted A Referendum To Join Russia (mirrored)

Mirrored from You Tube channel Eva K Bartlett at:-

https://youtu.be/kWs8TQG5Ds8



My overview of the DPR referendum to join Russia. It's mainly the people themselves talking, over the course of 5 days, including door-to-door voting (no, not at gunpoint) and voting in voting stations on the 5th day.





Western commentators would do well to listen to them (but we know they won't).





Summary:





-they waited 8 years for this

-they are tired of being bombed by Ukraine, they want peace & feel joining Russia will bring this

-they were not intimidated or forced to vote, many (like Syrians) faced potential shelling in order to do so, many volunteered in order to ensure the referendum went ahead

-they've long since given up caring what western commentators & "news" say about them (the same who whitewashed Ukraine's 8+ years of war crimes against the civilians of the Donbass).





For my commentary, see this recent interview:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UpkiN...





RELATED:

PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE OF VIDEO FOR UNTRUNCATED LINKS.

First scenes of voting in the referendum yesterday, in the Donetsk People's Republic. "Yes! Of course, yes!"

**Twitter threads with numerous clips of voting over the five day period

https://twitter.com/EvaKBartlett/stat...

https://twitter.com/EvaKBartlett/stat...





Ukrainian Terrorism of Central Donetsk September 17 Kills 4, Using Western Weapons

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzew0...





Carnage: Ukraine's terrorism on Donetsk September 19 killed 16 civilians, 9 in one spot.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJpXc...





Ukraine shelled a completely civilian area of central Donetsk, killing at least 5 civilians

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CWqeF...





What I’ve seen of Ukraine’s war crimes against civilians in the Donbass over the past few months

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2022/08/...