DPR Civilians On Why They Wanted A Referendum To Join Russia (mirrored)

Mirrored from You Tube channel Eva K Bartlett at:-
My overview of the DPR referendum to join Russia. It's mainly the people themselves talking, over the course of 5 days, including door-to-door voting (no, not at gunpoint) and voting in voting stations on the 5th day.
Western commentators would do well to listen to them (but we know they won't).
Summary:
-they waited 8 years for this
-they are tired of being bombed by Ukraine, they want peace & feel joining Russia will bring this
-they were not intimidated or forced to vote, many (like Syrians) faced potential shelling in order to do so, many volunteered in order to ensure the referendum went ahead
-they've long since given up caring what western commentators & "news" say about them (the same who whitewashed Ukraine's 8+ years of war crimes against the civilians of the Donbass).
For my commentary, see this recent interview:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UpkiN...
RELATED:
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE OF VIDEO FOR UNTRUNCATED LINKS.
First scenes of voting in the referendum yesterday, in the Donetsk People's Republic. "Yes! Of course, yes!"
**Twitter threads with numerous clips of voting over the five day period
https://twitter.com/EvaKBartlett/stat...
https://twitter.com/EvaKBartlett/stat...
Ukrainian Terrorism of Central Donetsk September 17 Kills 4, Using Western Weapons
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzew0...
Carnage: Ukraine's terrorism on Donetsk September 19 killed 16 civilians, 9 in one spot.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJpXc...
Ukraine shelled a completely civilian area of central Donetsk, killing at least 5 civilians
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CWqeF...
What I’ve seen of Ukraine’s war crimes against civilians in the Donbass over the past few months
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2022/08/...
