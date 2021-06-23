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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1202 - Skip Pepe - Report on the attack
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0 view • June 23, 2021
Skip was walking in Cravens Park, when McIntyre, who was already on the run for the murder of a 21-year-old (black), attempted to rob him at gunpoint. When Skip refused, he was beaten and robbed.
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