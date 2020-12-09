© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck: It’s our ‘Day of Infamy!' Will you stand in the shadows?
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
190 views • December 09, 2020
Glenn Beck: It’s our ‘Day of Infamy!' Will you stand in the shadows? ,, On December 7th, 1941 — a “day of infamy” — the United States declared war against Japan. But it was also a war against fascism, authoritarianism, and every other “ism” that threatened the free world. Today — nearly 80 years later — we face another day of infamy. Big government and our elected leaders continue to tell us to “shut up” when we stand against their tyrannical rule. But Glenn says it’s time to “stand up,” instead. It’s time to choose because you can’t stand in the shadows. You’re either in, or you’re out.,,
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJEs_v0JB-6jWb8lIy9Xw
Quote ,, Nothing is so permanent as a temporary government program. Milton Friedman
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJEs_v0JB-6jWb8lIy9Xw
Quote ,, Nothing is so permanent as a temporary government program. Milton Friedman
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.