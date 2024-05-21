⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(21 May 2024)

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces continue advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences.

Losses were inflicted on manpower & hardware of the AFU 125th Mechanised Brigade, 112th, & 113th territorial DEF brigs near Konstantinovka, Okhrimovka, & Granov (Kharkov region).

Three counter-attacks launched by the enemy's assault detachments were repelled near Volchansk & Staritsa (Kharkov reg).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 245 UKR troops, 2 tanks, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, 3 152-mm 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems, 1 152-mm D-20 howitzer, & 1 US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare station.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines & inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 14th, 21st, & 66th mechd brigs near Novosadovoye, Ivanovka (Donetsk People's Republic) & Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

Six counter-attacks launched by the AFU assault detachments were repelled near Stelmakhovka, Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR) & Grigorovka (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 425 UKR troops, 1 tank, 2 armoured personnel carriers, 6 motor vehicles, 1 122-mm D-30 howi, & 1 122-mm 2S1 Gvozdika SPd artill syst. 2 US-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery warfare stations were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug GOFs improved the tactl situation along the front line & inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the AFU 57th Mechd Brig, 105th & 118th terrl DEF brigs near Konstantinovka, Razdolovka, & Chasov Yar (DPR).

The AFU losses more than 320 UKR troops, 1 tank, 2 infantry fighting vehics, & 2 US-made 155-mm M777 howis. 1 AFU ammo depot was destroyed.

▫️Units of the Tsentr GOFs improved the tactl situation, as well as inflicted losses on the AFU 68th Jaeger Brig & 24th Mechd Brig near Semyonovka & Novgorodskoye (DPR).

Seven counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 71st Jaeger Brig, 47th, & 110th mechd brigs were repelled near Ocheretino, Solovyovo & Umanskoye (DPR).

The AFU losses up to 420 UKR troops, 5 armoured fighting vehics, including 4 US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehics, 6 motor vehics, 1 152-mm Msta-B howi, 1 122-mm Gvozdika SPd artill syst & 1 122-mm D-30 howi.▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Velikaya Novosyolka and Makarovka (Donetsk People's Republic).One counter-attack of the enemy was repelled near Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 145 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.



▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 37th Marines Brigade, 65th Mechanised Brigade, and 15th National Guard Brigade near Veseloye (Kherson region), Rabotino, and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 105 Ukrainian troops, seven motor vehicles, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, one 152-mm 2A36 Giatsint-B howitzer, and one 122-mm BM-21 Grad MLRS combat vehicle.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 95 areas during the day.



Air Defence units shot down 45 unmanned aerial vehicles, two U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, eight French-made SCALP-EG cruise missiles, five French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, four U.S.-made HARM anti-radiation missiles, and eight U.S.-made HIMARS and Olkha MLRS projectiles.



📊 In total, 601 airplanes and 274 helicopters, 24,464 unmanned aerial vehicles, 523 air defence missile systems, 16,114 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,306 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 9,717 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 21,872 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.