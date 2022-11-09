Schwab asset Rutte- 'Conspiracy theories have no place in the Netherlands.' Er, um, er, um, er, WEF

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
David Icke Published November 6, 2022
Follow my Telegram: https://t.me/DavidIckeCR
Order The Trap at https://www.shop.davidicke.com Audiobook narrated by David Icke also available.
Sign up to the brand new Ickonic Media Platform and enjoy a free 7 day trial - https://www.ickonic…
Vital Information To Expose The Nature Of Reality, What is Really Happening Behind The News Headlines And Who Is Really Running The World - Videos from David Icke The Worlds Best Known Conspiracy Researcher
Weekly Videos From David Icke. Please visit www.davidicke.com for more information.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.