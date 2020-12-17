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11.12.20 Nuked by Youtube: Post Election Update #2: US Military 2020 Election Sting Operation, Trump 2nd Term Landslide
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2566 views • December 17, 2020
The first LIVESTREAM ever for "The Tipping Point" host rocketed to 344,000 views in 13 days before Youtube removed to harassing and cyberbullying. It continues despite the fact as other channels and platforms have kept it alive.

This video explains in detail what exactly is happening during this post election fight and has been happening since Trump took power and will lead to the final destruction of the Cabal powers worldwide as we usher in the Golden Age
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Parler is @ScottMcKay3

Where to find me: Please Follow on these backup channels

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy