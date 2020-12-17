11.12.20 Nuked by Youtube: Post Election Update #2: US Military 2020 Election Sting Operation, Trump 2nd Term Landslide

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This video explains in detail what exactly is happening during this post election fight and has been happening since Trump took power and will lead to the final destruction of the Cabal powers worldwide as we usher in the Golden Age
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