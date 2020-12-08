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Ep.197 | Are you a man, a woman or a person?
For The Love of Truth
For The Love of Truth
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36 views • December 08, 2020
#Adrian #CommonLaw
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In this episode we will shine more light on the whole idea that you are not a person, rather you have a person using slides from the late John Harris.

You can download the slides from the blog page:
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The more familiar you get with this material the less the system will worry you, and the less effective it will be as it tries to coerce and bully you.

Black's Law Dictionaries Editions 2 through 9. Note Edition 5 and earlier are better, I hear the newer versions have things taken out of them. One can wonder why....
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/blacks-law-dictionary/

As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.

If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.

Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr

Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk

I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
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Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr

My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.

You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/


--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR

Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy

Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln

Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC

Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX

Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca

Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv

Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K

Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU

DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM

Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu

Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka


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Tags:
common law, natural law, person, legal fiction,Adrian,colloidal silver,mental health,,antiviral colloidal silver,colloidal silver antiviral,alternative medicine,Disease,natural health,5g,natural health
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