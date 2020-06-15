Girls got possessed after playing Ouija board app

Firs case :



'Girl Possessed In Ouija Board Incident' Horrifying footage has surfaced of a Mexican woman showing signs of being possessed by demons after playing with a Ouija Board. She is just one of three people hospitalised for the incident.



SHOCKING VIDEO: Woman shows signs of being POSSESSED after playing with Ouija Board



THIS terrifying video shows a young woman acting as if she is POSSESSED -- just after she had been playing with a Ouija board.



Alexandra Alvarado Huerta is seen restrained in the back of an ambulance, growling maniacally and laughing as medical staff struggle to determine the cause of her sudden outburst.



It wasn't just her, either -- the 22-year-old played with the Ouija board with her brother Sergio and their cousin Fernando Alvarado Cuervas, who both also acted as if possessed by a demon.



Alexandra was said to have been tied up for her own safety as it appeared as though she was trying to injure herself.



Among her groans, the girl tells the man why she's laughing, saying: "We're going to die."



He replies: "Why are you going to die?"



Trying to calm her, the man speaking says: "You have to get better, your family is waiting for you."



She then replies: "They will die."



The distraught parents of the trio, who live in the village of San Juan Tlacotenco in Mexico, claim that a local priest REFUSED to carry out an exorcism because they were not regular church-goers.



Victor Manuel Rojas Demesa, the director of public safety in nearby town Tepoztlan, said: "The medical rescue of these three young people was very complicated.



"They had involuntary movements and it was difficult to transfer them to the nearest hospital because they were so erratic.



"It appeared as if they were in a trance-like state, apparently after playing with the Ouija board.



"Whether they were really possessed, or had simply convinced themselves that they were possessed, was not for the doctors to comment on.



POSSESSED: Alexandra Alvarado Huerta shows signs of demonic possession after playing with a Ouija board



"They spoke of feeling numbness, double vision, blindness, deafness, hallucinations, muscle spasm and difficulty swallowing."



Despite the priest refusing the exorcism, medics were able bring the threesome back to their normal states through a combination of painkillers, anti stress medication and eye drops.



Second case :



Teenager is 'possessed by devil' after playing Charlie Charlie challenge

In a deep rasping voice Patricia Quispe screamed "666" followed by "let me go, let me go"

Shocking footage has emerged of a young girl 'possessed by the devil' after playing with a Ouija board mobile phone app .



The 18-year-old, identified as Patricia Quispe, is seen convulsing as paramedics try to restrain her.



In a deep rasping voice she screams "666" followed by "let me go, let me go".



According to witnesses, the young woman from Lima, Peru, had been playing with her friends on a mobile phone version of the board game that evokes the spirits.

But when she returned home her parents noticed that she seemed to be unwell.

They said she began fitting and foaming at the mouth and her voice deepened into a raspy tone.

In another segment of the video she can be heard shouting: "Please give me my phone" and "Ma, these doctors don’t know what they’re doing, take me home."



Locals who witnessed the incident were convinced she had been possessed by satanic spirits, according to local media .

Medics confirmed that the young woman seemed to be extremely strong and it was difficult to control her.



She struggled for more than half an hour before they finally managed to restrain her.



The woman was committed to a psychiatric ward as doctors tried to find out more about what was causing her strange behaviour.