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Discipline Builds Awareness To Consequence - Proverbs 19:18 (NIV)
18 Discipline your children, for in that there is hope;
do not be a willing party to their death.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Discipline instills self-control and self-restraint.
pc1.tiny.us/ybvn24bm
#discipline #children #willing_party #willing #hope