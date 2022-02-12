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Dr. David Martin: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak)? [12.02.2022]
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93 views • February 12, 2022
Note: Nothing 'new' under the 'Sun', just like in Denmark, The Satanist and their Servant are everywere...
How many times your gonna let these Fucking lying Satanist Psychopaths fuck you in the ass before you say NO so they understand it? - It is precisely these fight I battle here in Denmark against these psychopaths who consciously and systematically lie and break the law ... I publish it with my name and links to legislative and have againg now for the fifth time in April 2022 have to go to court and be convicted as a criminal... The Satanists and their servants are everywere and I can 'smell' them at a long distance, just as soon as a person opens the mouth I can smell it... and there are plenty of them...
We have all been manipulated and indoctrinated to speak 'nicely' (Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) precisely as these satanic psychopaths do while they systematically and consciously break the law and fuck you in the ass...
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak)?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Dr. David Martin - https://www.davidmartin.world/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Dr.+David+Martin+&;t=h_&ia=web
David Martin, business man, professor, author, storyteller, inventor, global foresight advisor, father, friend and Creator of the MCAM CNBC IQ100 index, specialises in putting humanity back into humans – and business.
Creating real transformation from the inside out, he shows and teaches people how to be the difference that makes the difference. David’s secret of success globally is ‘The Wobble Effect’. The problem we see superficially is not the problem. He shows us how to identify the real issues and access our innate wisdom. We change from the inside out, to do everything differently; look at everything differently and bring humanity back into work and humans so we can fully live.
Dr. David Martin gives detailed information on TRUDEAU'S Criminal COVID Monopoly, something so secret and to never be leaked to the Public.
Justin Trudeau has no Interest in the health or security of any U.S. or Canadian citizen --- PERIOD!!
DO NOT TRUST A FACT CHECKER.'
Original title: Why Trudeau Will Never End the Mandates - Canada Gets Kickback From Every Jab Given
wil paranormal
55239 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kcJaIPKKzt8t/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
How many times your gonna let these Fucking lying Satanist Psychopaths fuck you in the ass before you say NO so they understand it? - It is precisely these fight I battle here in Denmark against these psychopaths who consciously and systematically lie and break the law ... I publish it with my name and links to legislative and have againg now for the fifth time in April 2022 have to go to court and be convicted as a criminal... The Satanists and their servants are everywere and I can 'smell' them at a long distance, just as soon as a person opens the mouth I can smell it... and there are plenty of them...
We have all been manipulated and indoctrinated to speak 'nicely' (Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) precisely as these satanic psychopaths do while they systematically and consciously break the law and fuck you in the ass...
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak)?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Dr. David Martin - https://www.davidmartin.world/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Dr.+David+Martin+&;t=h_&ia=web
David Martin, business man, professor, author, storyteller, inventor, global foresight advisor, father, friend and Creator of the MCAM CNBC IQ100 index, specialises in putting humanity back into humans – and business.
Creating real transformation from the inside out, he shows and teaches people how to be the difference that makes the difference. David’s secret of success globally is ‘The Wobble Effect’. The problem we see superficially is not the problem. He shows us how to identify the real issues and access our innate wisdom. We change from the inside out, to do everything differently; look at everything differently and bring humanity back into work and humans so we can fully live.
Dr. David Martin gives detailed information on TRUDEAU'S Criminal COVID Monopoly, something so secret and to never be leaked to the Public.
Justin Trudeau has no Interest in the health or security of any U.S. or Canadian citizen --- PERIOD!!
DO NOT TRUST A FACT CHECKER.'
Original title: Why Trudeau Will Never End the Mandates - Canada Gets Kickback From Every Jab Given
wil paranormal
55239 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kcJaIPKKzt8t/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
Keywords
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