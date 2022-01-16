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It's Not Supposed to Make Sense part 1
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60 views • January 16, 2022
Mask, no mask, narcissists, Major Mad Bomber Publications. In retrospect it's more of a tangent compilation at the latter parts of the video than an explanation as to why it's not supposed to make sense. I think that part 2 will allow a more in-depth look into the actual subject of the video.
Website: https://majormadbomber.simdif.com/
Warning: This site is run by a questionable-at-best individual! Check out at your own risk!
Website: https://majormadbomber.simdif.com/
Warning: This site is run by a questionable-at-best individual! Check out at your own risk!
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