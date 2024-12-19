Another Source: Drones Searching for Suitcase Nukes 12/18/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unexplained Radiation Spikes has risen in New York, and Americans are told to “Prepare for the Worst”. Today Pastor Stan shares brand new articles of Radiation Levels rising over cities across America.
00:00 – Intro
10:58 – New York Radiation Levels Spike
17:42 – Drones Sniffing out Something Dangerous
19:06 – Albany Bulb
21:21 – Geiger Counter World Map
