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BIO WEAPON FALSE FLAG - The Steven D. Kelley Show
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17 views • January 03, 2021
TCR#831 STEVEN D KELLEY #206 FEB-27-2020
If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, he is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and an astral traveler. Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. He can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 EST, 6:00 PST.
I'm Cynthia and have started this channel to share Steven D Kelley's content. Please help enable me to upload all of Steven's 100's of videos, old and new, by viewing, sharing his content, and subscribing. Subscribe also to his YouTube channel, at Steven D Kelley. If you would like to know Steven's story, to listen to the audiobook reading of his fascinating autobiography, Lasers, Caver's and Magic, it can be found on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78-ZL9Ik1Y&;t=2021s&ab_channel=Lasers%2CCavers%26Magic - Also, please catch his live shows on Thursday nights.
Truth Cat Radio is listener supported, please help support our efforts with a contribution. PayPal: [email protected], please say for friend or family or use Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stevendkelley - Thank you.
If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, he is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and an astral traveler. Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. He can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 EST, 6:00 PST.
I'm Cynthia and have started this channel to share Steven D Kelley's content. Please help enable me to upload all of Steven's 100's of videos, old and new, by viewing, sharing his content, and subscribing. Subscribe also to his YouTube channel, at Steven D Kelley. If you would like to know Steven's story, to listen to the audiobook reading of his fascinating autobiography, Lasers, Caver's and Magic, it can be found on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78-ZL9Ik1Y&;t=2021s&ab_channel=Lasers%2CCavers%26Magic - Also, please catch his live shows on Thursday nights.
Truth Cat Radio is listener supported, please help support our efforts with a contribution. PayPal: [email protected], please say for friend or family or use Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stevendkelley - Thank you.
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