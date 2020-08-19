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CARRYONAVIRUS
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17 views • August 19, 2020
Kari Mullis, the inventor of the PCR test (Polymerase Chain Reaction) who received a Nobel Prize for Chemistry for it, and who repeatedly shouted that it MUST NOT BE USED for DIAGNOSIS conveniently DIED August 7th 2019, not long before Event 201 and the Wuhan World Military Games which kicked the whole thing off.
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