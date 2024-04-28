Israel Gaza, October 7th an Inside Job, Palestine Protests, Vaccines, False Flags & much More!

"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Today's show includes: Many Clips about the Israel/ Gaza conflict including a history of the region. Was the first Russian trip into space a hoax? A history lesson about vaccines in 4 min, The Kennedy family endorses Joe Biden and not RFK Jr. along with October 7th being an inside Job by John Hankey plus much much more!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.