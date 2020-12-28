EP 2256-6PM ACT OF WAR - NASHVILLE EXPLOSION WAS AN ATTACK ON OUR CRITICAL CYBER INFRASTRUCTURE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
SUNDAY - DECEMBER 27, 2020
LIVE BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=1031728402
It’s not the same RV...
Someone in the deep state who was pulling off this bombing of the AT&T / NSA spy hub failed to notice the difference in the vehicles, and they ended up choosing an RV with the wrong number of pin stripes. (This is easy to overlook, as we didn’t notice this at first either.) https://bit.ly/3mRVl1D
SPECIAL GUEST: Matt Couch is an Investigative Journalist and Political Analyst who has investigated everything from “The Seth Rich Murder” to the sham “Kavanaugh Hearings”. Matt’s team also investigated and issued groundbreaking reports on the Las Vegas Shooting, and were the first to reveal the name of Eric C - Adam Schiff's Whistleblower..
https://thedcpatriot.com/
On Twitter @RealMattCouch, Instagram.com/RealMattCouch, Facebook.com/RealMattCouch, Parler/Gab @RealMattCouch
WE HAVE A NEW AUDIO-ONLY LISTENER LINE ☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 1-667-930-9232
HERE’s HOW TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD https://petesantilli.mobi
🚨CENSORSHIP IS AT AN ALL TIME HIGH! MAKE ABSOLUTELY SURE YOU ARE ON OUR TEXT ALERT SYSTEM!! SIGNUP FOR FREE: Text “RANGE” to 81257 or visit http://Petelive.tv/text
🚨 Follow our new RUMBLE channel https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow 🚨🚨
PLEASE SUPPORT US BY SUPPORTING OUR SPONSORS:
😄 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight We Take Everywhere: 🔦
➡️ http://www.fighterflare.com ⬅️
Get 25% OFF Using Promo Code PETE25
👉Get The Only Collagen Powder We Use Here: 🍃
➡️ http://healthwithpete.com ⬅️
Get 51% OFF By Clicking The Link Above ^^^
BUY PISTOL PETE’S BEEF JERKY HERE https://www.pistolpetesjerky.com/