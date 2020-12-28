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EP 2256-6PM ACT OF WAR - NASHVILLE EXPLOSION WAS AN ATTACK ON OUR CRITICAL CYBER INFRASTRUCTURE
The Pete Santilli Show
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173 views • December 28, 2020
PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2256- 6PM EASTERN
SUNDAY - DECEMBER 27, 2020
LIVE BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=1031728402 

It’s not the same RV...
Someone in the deep state who was pulling off this bombing of the AT&T / NSA spy hub failed to notice the difference in the vehicles, and they ended up choosing an RV with the wrong number of pin stripes. (This is easy to overlook, as we didn’t notice this at first either.)  https://bit.ly/3mRVl1D 
SPECIAL GUEST: Matt Couch is an Investigative Journalist and Political Analyst who has investigated everything from “The Seth Rich Murder” to the sham “Kavanaugh Hearings”. Matt’s team also investigated and issued groundbreaking reports on the Las Vegas Shooting, and were the first to reveal the name of Eric C - Adam Schiff's Whistleblower.. 

https://thedcpatriot.com/
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