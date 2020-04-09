Romans 5:1-11 At Peace

AT PEACE! All Who Accept the Gospel Find Peace With God.



Cause and Effect or Sowing and Reaping (Galatians 6:7)



Sin Has an Effect and So Does Faith in Jesus



Romans 3 All Have Sinned and are Separated From God, but God has Provided THE WAY of Salvation – Acknowledging God’s GRACE and Coming to Him Through FAITH in CHRIST.



Romans 4 Abraham was Redeemed by Faith – Pagan False gods Offer No Solution – Moses Law Revealed Sin but No Freedom – God Provides the Light in Darkness, His Son – Jesus’ work on the Cross Made All Other Sacrifices Obsolete – By Faith In Christ and His Finished Work On the Cross We Are Justified In God’s Site



Romans 5 Paul, Turns His Attention to the Effects of Justification – Peace With God and the Resulting Hope and Purpose For This Life and the Next! Our War With God Can End.