© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Romans 5:1-11 At Peace
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • April 09, 2020
AT PEACE! All Who Accept the Gospel Find Peace With God.
Cause and Effect or Sowing and Reaping (Galatians 6:7)
Sin Has an Effect and So Does Faith in Jesus
Romans 3 All Have Sinned and are Separated From God, but God has Provided THE WAY of Salvation – Acknowledging God’s GRACE and Coming to Him Through FAITH in CHRIST.
Romans 4 Abraham was Redeemed by Faith – Pagan False gods Offer No Solution – Moses Law Revealed Sin but No Freedom – God Provides the Light in Darkness, His Son – Jesus’ work on the Cross Made All Other Sacrifices Obsolete – By Faith In Christ and His Finished Work On the Cross We Are Justified In God’s Site
Romans 5 Paul, Turns His Attention to the Effects of Justification – Peace With God and the Resulting Hope and Purpose For This Life and the Next! Our War With God Can End.
Cause and Effect or Sowing and Reaping (Galatians 6:7)
Sin Has an Effect and So Does Faith in Jesus
Romans 3 All Have Sinned and are Separated From God, but God has Provided THE WAY of Salvation – Acknowledging God’s GRACE and Coming to Him Through FAITH in CHRIST.
Romans 4 Abraham was Redeemed by Faith – Pagan False gods Offer No Solution – Moses Law Revealed Sin but No Freedom – God Provides the Light in Darkness, His Son – Jesus’ work on the Cross Made All Other Sacrifices Obsolete – By Faith In Christ and His Finished Work On the Cross We Are Justified In God’s Site
Romans 5 Paul, Turns His Attention to the Effects of Justification – Peace With God and the Resulting Hope and Purpose For This Life and the Next! Our War With God Can End.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.