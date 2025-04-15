Bible Doctrine should be the building blocks of the soul

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #16; While we finish looking into the confrontation between the Apostle Paul and Peter in Galatians chapter 2, we see the importance of having the right construction within the soul. Legalism and false doctrine are very subtle, they can creep in and damage the soul. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!