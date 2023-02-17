The Surprising Secret Behind the Color of Seaweed Exposed

I bet you didn’t know THIS about seaweed! 🌊

In this video, Dr. Michael Gonsior, a tenured associate professor at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, talks about an interesting compound he found in seaweed.

According to Dr. Michael Gonsior, seaweed contains a compound called flouro tenin, which gives the marine plant its tea-like color, which allows the seaweeds to create that deep colored forest effect in the ocean reminiscent of deep forests inland. 🌲

