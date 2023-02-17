The Surprising Secret Behind the Color of Seaweed Exposed

I bet you didn’t know THIS about seaweed! 🌊
In this video, Dr. Michael Gonsior, a tenured associate professor at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, talks about an interesting compound he found in seaweed.
According to Dr. Michael Gonsior, seaweed contains a compound called flouro tenin, which gives the marine plant its tea-like color, which allows the seaweeds to create that deep colored forest effect in the ocean reminiscent of deep forests inland. 🌲
Want to learn more about Dr. Gonsior and his research? Click https://www.umces.edu/michael-gonsior now!
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.