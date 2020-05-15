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COVID-19 - A Hard Hitting Interview with Professor Knut Wittkowski
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16 views • May 15, 2020
In this video Prof. Wittkowski lays exposes the incompetence and wrong advice given to governments by the World Health Organisation during this hoax pandemic, that Prof. Wittkowski firmly believes - with facts, statistics and his experience - is nothing more than the usual flu type illnesses that appear every year. The Covid-19 is nothing special, and should be treated in the same way as all other corona virus illness are usually dealt with.
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