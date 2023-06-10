https://gettr.com/post/p2j7vt2229a

06/06/2023 【Miles’ Insight】Lao Banzhang: The 3rd Anniversary of the NFSC shows the world the status of the Himalaya Alliance. We are still united and are working very hard on every task to take down the CCP step by step. Our old friends who support us are still there, and we are having new friends joining us. The trend to take down the CCP has formed and no one can stop it.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





06/06/2023 【Nicole看七哥】老班长：新中国联邦三周年庆典向世界展示了喜马拉雅联盟的状态。我们仍然非常团结，并且正在一步一步地非常努力地去完成灭共的使命。支持我们的老朋友没有走开，还不断有新的朋友加入。灭共大势已成，无人可以阻挡！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





