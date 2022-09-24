Create New Account
Manufactured Consent...
Stand Up for Truth
How do you convince the world’s population to take an unproven, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly vaccine (with a purported success rate ranging from 70% to 94.7%) to immunize against Covid-19, a version of the corona virus (the ubiquitous common cold), when 80% of the world’s population is naturally immune and 99.997% of all patients who supposedly get Covid-19 survive? You manufacture consent through the False Prophet-The Media. Our governments took away our freedoms, shut down our businesses, forced us to wear masks, coerced us into getting injections, destroyed societies and ruined thousands of lives. They don`t want you to focus on the truth of what our governments did, so they needed another distraction. Russia Bad...Russia very cruel...We must destroy Russia... Hate everything Russian... They use the exact same method- Manufacture Consent. But now it`s worldwide, every country`s media spewing out the same lies...To control your mind. This New World System wants total control of your body and how you think. It`s a sophisticated operation. Turn off the main stream media, see through their lies and refuse to be controlled as if you were a robot...

Keywords
controlconsentcoerce

