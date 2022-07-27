YOUNG HEARTS PART 20 – BIRTH RATE FALLS AS EXCESS DEATH RATE RISES - THE SILENT CARNAGE CONTINUES (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bithchute channel DNA12 at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/E4ysBQwjJc6s/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/checkur6/ From NBC News 16th July 2022 – ‘An analysis published Friday in the journal Science Advances found that 42% of people with regular menstrual cycles said they bled more heavily than usual after vaccination. Meanwhile, 44% reported no change and around 14% reported a lighter period. Among nonmenstruating people — those post-menopause or who use certain long-term contraceptives, for example — the study suggests many experienced breakthrough or unexpected bleeding after their Covid shots.’

UK Govt data showing negative efficacy from the injections.

56% of women experienced significant changes!!

Mortality rates around the world are up significantly

Birth rates around the world are down significantly

Medical Journal reveals male fertility is adversely affected post injection

Depopulation is gaining momentum









