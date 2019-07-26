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UFO's Captured On The Moon
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283 views • July 26, 2019
UFO's Captured On The Moon In My Lunar Research Examined Closely
Bruce Sees all
music artist Kevin Macleod goto Incompetech.com for his entire collection off music...
Hello Bonjour....DES OVNI...UFO's firing illuminated projectiles on the lunar surface...we are not alone... We never were... We never will be.
thanks merci...
http://myevent.com/bruceseesall
Bruce Sees all
music artist Kevin Macleod goto Incompetech.com for his entire collection off music...
Hello Bonjour....DES OVNI...UFO's firing illuminated projectiles on the lunar surface...we are not alone... We never were... We never will be.
thanks merci...
http://myevent.com/bruceseesall
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