BREAKING NEWS: Grand Jury report into Trump bit to overture the election Realise

Georgia grand jury recommends INDICTMENTS for at least one witness in Trump election case who 'lied under oath' in probe into bid to overturn Biden's 2020 win
#Follow us on Rumble & Twitter👇
https://rumble.com/c/DiggTrueInfor17
https://twitter.com/diggtrueinfor17/status/1626145691096477697?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.